Cash and jewellery stolen after three burglaries in Louth area villages

Burglars targeted two homes in North Somercotes and a house in North Thoresby at the end of last week - with cash and jewellery being stolen on each occasion.

On Saturday afternoon, Lincolnshire Police reported that a house in Campions Lane, North Thoresby, was targeted between 12.30pm last Wednesday (June 5) and 11am on Friday morning (June 7) while the occupants were away from the property. (Incident 148 of June 7).

A house in Squires Meadow was also burgled between 4.30pm and 10.50pm on Friday evening. (Incident 542 of June 7).

PC Rich Precious, Community Beat Manager for Louth Rural and The Wolds, said: “Premises have been identified and targeted. Rear patio doors have been smashed, untidy searches have been made, and cash and jewellery removed. Do you live in the area and have CCTV? If you have any information regarding either incident, please call 101 quoting the relevant incident number.”

The following day, police reported that another burglary had taken place in Cemetery Road, North Somercotes, between 1pm on Friday and 3.50pm on Sunday. (Incident 270 of June 9).

The offenders gained entry through the back of the property, with a window on the rear door being smashed. Once inside an untidy search was made and a safe containing jewellery and cash was unscrewed from the floor and removed from the address. A pair of distinctive ‘Oakley’ skiing goggles were also stolen.

PC Richard Precious warned: “Premises are clearly being targeted when the occupants are away.

“What these offences also have in common is that entry has been gained to the rear of the addresses as this area is sheltered from view. We all enjoy privacy in our gardens, but what this privacy also provides is security to the offenders committing these offences as they know that once in the garden their criminal activities are hidden from view.

“I urge you to remain vigilant and to report anything you think is suspicious to us on 101 immediately.

“You are our eyes and ears, and we rely on you to tell us what looks out of place in your communities. You will never be wasting our time!”

PC Precious added: “I am also a big advocate of security systems. Whether it be a CCTV system, security lighting or alarms - these type of systems are now very affordable and represent extremely good value for money. I accept that money is hard-earned, however for a reasonably small cost you can give yourself that piece of mind by protecting your property and making yourself much less desirable to those coming in and looking to commit offences.

“The premises that have been targeted over the last 24-48 hours appear to not to have had any home security and the rear of the address being hidden from view, which makes it very attractive to offenders also knowing that the occupants are away too.

“If we can assist you with any home security advice, please get in touch and we can arrange to come and see you.”