CCTV released after criminal damage at Eastgate shop

Do you recognise the young man, wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans?
Lincolnshire Police are investigating after the window of Lucks of Louth, in Eastgate, was smashed on November 15 at around 2.30am.

Police have today (Monday) released a CCTV image, and officers are appealing for help to identify the young man shown in the image to be wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and a grey and black T-shirt with a ‘Boss’ logo on it.

Contact police in one of the following ways:

• By calling 101, quoting incident number 22 of November 15.

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the incident number in the subject box

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org