Concern growing for man and woman missing from Louth

Concern is growing for two people missing from Louth.

Daniel Pillin and Hannah Mycock were reported missing from the Louth area yesterday morning (Tuesday July 17), and may be in Lincoln.

Have you seen missing Daniel Pilling?

Daniel, 29, is described as white, slim, with dark brown hair, blue eyes, 6ft 2ins tall, and usually has a dishevelled appearance.

Hannah, 22, is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder-length light-coloured hair. She also has the word ‘Nan’ tattooed on her right wrist.

If you believe you know where Daniel and Hannah are, please call police on 101 quoting 136 of 17 July or text 116 000. Alternatively 116000@missingpeople.org.uk