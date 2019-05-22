Criminal trio targets shops in Alford and Sutton on Sea

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following burglaries at stores in Alford and Sutton on Sea overnight.

Officers were called at 1.22am this morning (Wednesday) to the McColls store in the Market Place, Alford, following a report that three men dressed in dark clothing and covering their faces had raided the store and taken a selection of cigarettes.

It was reported they fled in a dark estate car, in the direction of West Street, and were carrying a large blue bag.

Shortly afterwards, at 1.39am, officers received a second report that the Co-op store in Station Road, Sutton on Sea, had been targeted.

It was again reported that three people, all covering their faces, had entered the store. They arrived and fled in what was seen as a BMW 5, with a roof bar on the car.

The police are treating the incidents as linked, and believe the same offenders were responsible for each offence.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

If you saw anything, including a suspicious vehicle or suspicious people in the areas around the reported times, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or by the email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 14 of May 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously and report on 0800 555 111.