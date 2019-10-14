Four men charged after cash machine theft

Four men have been charged following the theft of an ATM (cash machine) at a shop in Holton le Clay in the early hours of Friday morning (October 11).

As previously reported, Police were called to the McColl’s store, in Louth Road, just before 2.30am on Friday.

Officers attended, and following a pursuit during which a Humberside Police vehicle was rammed and damaged, the ATM was recovered from the back of an abandoned transit van.

The men were arrested and have now been charged with burglary; taking a vehicle without consent; and two counts of theft.

They are:

• Thomas Boswell, 32, of no fixed address;

• Jordan Herring, 38, of Bentley, Doncaster;

• Ashley Squires, 36, of Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell, Alfreton;

• Alan Pearson, 33, of Tolney Lane, Newark.

Pearson was also charged with assault and criminal damage.

The four men are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (October 14).

