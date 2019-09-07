Louth woman sentenced after assaulting man

A Louth woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting a man in the town.

Lisa Hartshorn, 31, of Harveys Lane, assaulted the man by beating him in Louth on August 2.

She appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 17 where she pleaded guilty to the offence.

Hartshorn was given a six month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge.

There was no order to pay any court costs, and the defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account by the magistrates when imposing their sentence.