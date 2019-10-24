Mablethorpe man, 26, jailed for breaching suspended sentence

A banned motorist from Mablethorpe was caught as he drove away from a petrol station forecourt, Lincoln Crown Court was told last Thursday (October 24).

Mark Preston was spotted by a police patrol officer as he set off from the Empire filing station on Alford Road, Mablethorpe.

Lucky Thandi, prosecuting, told the court “As he drove past, the officer’s attention was drawn to a Mazda.

“On seeing the officer the driver covered his face with his hands and tried to duck down out of view.

“This aroused the suspicions of the officer who turned his vehicle round and went back to the petrol station.

“A check revealed that the car was not insured and its MOT had expired.

“The Mazda pulled off the forecourt and onto the road and then went back onto the forecourt.”

Miss Thadi said the officer spoke to Preston, who initially gave a different name but when challenged admitted he also used the name Mark Preston. Checks then revealed that he was a disqualified driver.

The court was told that Preston had 22 previous convictions for a total of 58 offences.

Preston, 26, of Tennyson Road, Mablethorpe, admitted charges of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance as a result of the incident on May 18 this year.

He also admitted breach of a suspended jail sentence imposed for burglary and handling stolen goods.

He was jailed for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told him “When the suspended sentence was imposed you were told in plain terms the consequences of breaching it. You were given a chance by the court.

“You knew the consequences. You re-offended despite having successfully completed the Thinking Skills programme.

“It seems to me that you have learned very little.

“If suspended sentences are to mean anything, those who breach them have to understand there will be an immediate custodial sentence.”

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said that Preston had been helping a friend with a second hand car sales business and drove the Mazda for just quarter of a mile.

He said: “To drive in the position he was in was monumentally stupid.”

He told the court his client is now in a relationship and has a job and stable accommodation.

He urged that Preston should be given a further chance.