Man (35) charged over Louth burglaries

A 35-year-old Louth man has been charged with two burglaries following incidents on St Bernards Avenue, Louth, last Thursday (May 2).

Adam Palmer, of Eastfield Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 3.

He has since been released on bail.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information, including those who may have had a key safe removed from their property, to call them on 101 quoting incident number 32 of May 2.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, including the incident number in the subject line.