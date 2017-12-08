Man, 39, accused of murder of 29-year-old in Ingoldmells appears in court

A 39-year-old man appeared in court today (Friday) accused of the murder of a man in Ingoldmells.

Steven Feeley, of Eudo Road, Skegness is accused of the murder of Gareth Bailey, 29, of Chapman Court, Ingoldmells on 6 December.

Mr Bailey was found with serious injuries after police were called to a property in Chapman Court just before 2.30 am on Wednesday and he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Feeley, who was wearing a grey sweat shirt and jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a two minute hearing before Lincoln Magistrates this morning.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the city’s Crown Court on Monday.

A 25 year old woman who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released from police custody but remains under investigation.