Marshchapel man (18) faces trial over alleged police assault

A Marshchapel teenager will face trial next month after being charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer earlier this year.

Alexander John Griffin, 18, of Sea Dyke Way, is alleged to have resisted a male police sergeant in the execution of his duty, in Marshchapel on February 13.

He is also charged with assaulting the same police sergeant on the same date.

Griffin appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on August 14, where he pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until October 1, when he is due to appear at the same court to face trial.