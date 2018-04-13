Police again investigating more bomb threats sent to schools in Lincolnshire today

Lincolnshire Police have again received reports from eight schools this morning who have received a malicious communication in he form of a bomb threat.

This is currently being treated as a hoax and police are working with national agencies, and other forces, to investigate where the communications originated from.

If you know of any school has received a similar message, please report it by calling 101.

Alternatively click this email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 84 of 13 April in the subject box.

This is the third time malicious communications have been made to schools in recent months.

Arrests have been made on both previous occasions.