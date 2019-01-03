Police appeal after Mablethorpe burglary

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a burglary in Mablethorpe.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At approximately 6.10pm on Saturday, December 29, a residential burglary was carried out in Coleman Close, Mablethorpe.

“Around the same time a male was seen in the area jumping a garden fence.

“It is believed the suspect attempted to take a purse from the property before he left.

The man has been described as between 5 ft 7ins and 6ft. He had a stubble and was wearing grey hoodie with white stripes on.”

• If anyone has any information, or has seen anything suspicious relating to this incident, contact DC 768 Webdill on 101, with incident number 274 of December 29.