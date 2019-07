Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash on the A16, at North Thoresby, on Friday (June 28).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a collision between a black Ford Fiesta and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on the A16 at North Thoresby at 11.30pm on Friday, June 28.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital.

“Any witnesses should call 101 quoting incident 563 of 28 June.”