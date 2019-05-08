RAF Air Cadets 'cannot confirm' any action against Carl Johnson

The RAF Air Cadets has refused to comment on what action has - or will - be taken against a local cadet leader following his conviction for indecent images.

As reported this morning, Carl Johnson, 41, of Waterloo Road in Mablethorpe, was given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted possessing around 1,000 indecent images of children, and 'extreme pornography' involving animals.

He was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on April 26, following his guilty pleas at Boston Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

He received a sentence of eight months in prison, suspended for 24 months, in addition to a 50 day ‘Rehabilitation Activity Requirement’. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Johnson was an ‘Officer In Charge’ at the 1228 Louth Air Cadets. Following his sentencing, an RAF Air Cadets spokesman said: "RAF Air Cadets (RAFAC) views safeguarding as its number one priority and takes the issue of safeguarding children very seriously.

"The RAFAC employs a thorough and robust system to ensure that a safe environment for both cadets and staff is provided.

"As with the outcome of any court case, when a member of the RAF Air Cadets is found guilty of a charge, RAFAC will consider an individual’s future and take appropriate action."

When the Louth Leader pressed the spokesman on whether Johnson had already been formally dismissed from his position, or when any such decision could be expected in the future, the spokesman simply added: "We cannot comment any further on this case."