Trusthorpe man found with lock knife in his pocked ordered to carry out 20 days rehabilitation

A Trusthorpe man found in possession of a lock knife has been ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation by magistrates in Boston.

Samuel Moore, 24, of Millfield in Trusthorpe, who admitted the offence, was said to have faked a seizure and fallen onto the ground in an attempt to avoid being searched by police officers when they saw him with others acting suspiciously in a bus shelter on Grand Parade, Skegness in the early hours of July 18.

Nick Todd, prosecuting, said Moore eventually got up and then officers found the lock knife in his pocket.

Mitigating, Sonya Bhalla said it had been ‘poor decision making’ on his part when he decided to take the knife, which he usually kept in a bedside drawer, because he felt unsafe and needed protection.

She told the court: “He has never been in court before and he assures me he will not do anything like this in the future.”

The magistrates told him that he could no longer be in doubt that by ‘carrying a knife about you, you were breaking the law’.

They imposed a 12 month community order and ordered him to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay another £100 in costs and charges.