Two dead and three injured after crash near Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have died and three are still seriously injured following a collision near Market Rasen last night (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A1103 Osgodby Top Road and A46 Caistor Road, after a black Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover Freelander collided at about 9.30pm.

The driver and one of the passengers in the Ford Fiesta have since died.

Three other occupants who were travelling in the Ford Fiesta remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Lincolnshire Police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 101, quoting incident number 440 of February 11.