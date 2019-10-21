Two teenage boys assaulted in Louth

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on two teenage boys in Louth earlier this month.

The two boys, aged 14, were walking along Wood Lane in Louth at around 5pm on October 6 when they were assaulted by a passenger from a silver vehicle.

The male approached the boys and assaulted them, causing minor injuries.

If you were in the area at around this time and have any information that will assist with the investigation, contact the police in one of the following ways:

• By calling 101 and quoting incident number 101 of October 9.

• By e-mailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the incident number in the subject box.

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.