UPDATE: Man accused of murder of partner at Ingoldmells appears in court

A 50 year old Nottingham man accused of the murder of his partner was this afternoon (Friday) remanded in custody when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Andrew Philip Highton, of Highbury Road, Nottingham, is accused of murdering Linda Treeby, 64, also from Nottingham, following an incident at an Ingoldmells caravan park on Wednesday.

Ms Treeby was found with serious injuries after emergency services were called to the Summerlands Caravan Park and she died shortly afterwards.

Highton, wearing a grey sweat shirt and grey jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name at this afternoon's hearing.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing to be held on July 1 and set a provisional trial date of November 18.

Highton, who had appeared before Lincoln Magistrates earlier in the afternoon, made no application for bail and was remanded in custody.