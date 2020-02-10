Witness appeal after burglary in Holton le Clay

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a recent burglary in Holton le Clay.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses in relation to a burglary that happened at around 6.20 pm on Wednesday, January 29.

“A jewellery box and items of jewellery were taken from a home on Hays Close in Holton le Clay.

“These items were discarded in the rear garden and we believe the offender made off in the direction of The Crescent.

“If you witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in this area or can assist us with our investigation please contact us.”

• To report any information relating to the incident, call 101 quoting incident number 364 of January 29 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 364 of January 29 in the subject box of your email.

You can also call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.