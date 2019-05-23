Youth pleads ‘not guilty’ to knife attack charges

A 17-year-old boy will face trial at Lincoln Crown Court next month after pleading not guilty to carrying out a knife attack against a man in Louth earlier this year.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and actual bodily harm, against a man on January 23.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete with a 10 inch blade, in Keddington Road, Louth, on the same day.

The youth pleaded not guilty to all three charges when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 8, and he will face trial at the crown court on June 6.