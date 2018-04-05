Danielle Lloyd collaborates with Louth clothing brand

A Louth businesswoman’s award-winning clothing brand has announced a new collaboration with model and former Miss Great Britain, Danielle Lloyd.

The ‘Danielle Lloyd for Oh Arthur’ collection includes a range of ‘fun and quirky’ pieces for children and babies.

Emma Jacklin and Danielle Lloyd.

Danielle has designed the limited-edition collection alongside Oh Arthur founder and owner, Emma Jacklin.

Emma launched the business in 2015 when her search for unique outfits for her son, Arthur, revealed a gap in the market for funky, unisex children’s wear.

‘Danielle Lloyd for Oh Arthur’ will incorporate a metallic theme, featuring rose gold, yellow gold and silver prints across a range of unisex tees, varsity jackets and baby blankets. It will also include a dress and a make-up pouch, as well as ‘twinning’ tees in adult sizes.

Emma told the Leader: “We’re really happy to be collaborating with Danielle on this brand-new range.

“It’s been so much fun working together to create the designs and we hope our customers love them as much as we do. The metallic touches are really eye-catching and the result is very much in keeping with the Oh Arthur philosophy of offering fun clothing that makes people smile.”

Danielle added: “I’m thrilled to collaborate with Oh Arthur on this amazing range. Being able to involve my boys in the project has been amazing for us all and from the first instance, I fell in love with the brand’s quality and unique style.

“I can’t wait to launch my own range and see how customers respond to these brilliant clothes.”

The ‘Danielle Lloyd for Oh Arthur’ range will be available to buy at www.oharthur.co.uk from today (April 5).

• Find out more on Facebook (@oharthurclothing) and Instagram (@oh_arthur).