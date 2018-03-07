Decision time for Brackenborough Road homes plans in Louth

Controversial plans to build over 170 new homes on land off Brackenborough Road will be determined tomorrow (March 8) - and they have been recommended for approval.

Despite numerous objections from neighbouring residents, planning officer Michelle Walker has recommended the plans for approval - with conditions - when it comes before ELDC’s planning committee tomorrow morning.

The outline application, submitted by Metacre Ltd via agents De Pol Associates, would see 171 new homes and associated open space, landscaping and infrastructure.

The applicant previously applied to build 480 homes on this site and surrounding land, but this was rejected by the planning committee in January, primarily due to the large size and traffic safety.

Objectors fear that the plan for 171 homes would, if approved, be a way for the developers to ‘get a foot hold’ towards a larger overall scheme.

Traffic, sustainability, infrastructure, safety, drainage and water supply were also cited as concerns.

Louth town councillors also objected to the plans back in September when the application was submitted, also raising concerns over ecology, visual impact, and town centre car parking.

If the plans are approved, the NHS has requested a Section 106 contribution of just under £70,000, while the County Council has requested over £380,000 towards education provision.

• De Pol Associates had not responded to the Leader’s request for comment at the time of going to press.