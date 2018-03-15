Did you see who hit this car in Louth?

A motorist is appealing for the public’s help after his new car was damaged while parked in Louth at the weekend.

The red 14 plate Seat Mii was parked in St Mary’s Lane between 2.15pm and 3.30pm on Saturday (March 10) when it was hit by a passing vehicle.

The incident happened in St Mary's Lane, Louth, on Saturday March 10.

The parked car suffered damage to the front passenger side including the front quarter panel, bumper and light cluster.

The car owner said: “We’ve had (the car) for less than a month so it’s particularly disappointing.

“Sadly the culprit failed to leave a note, so we’re hoping this can be shared around to see if anyone saw anything.

“We all make mistakes and we’d like to give this person the chance to do the right thing and give us their insurance details.”

He added that the culprit appears to have been driving a dark-coloured car or one with a black plastic bumper.

• Email matthew.wooffindin@ntlworld.com if you saw anything, or if you were the driver involved in the incident.