Drunk driver damaged electricity box and road sign in collision

A Trusthorpe man has been banned from driving for 14 months after a court heard that he had crashed his car into a field, damaging a sign and a redundant electricity box, while under the influence of alcohol.

John Philip Midgley, 59, of Ashley Close, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said police were called to St Peter’s Lane, Withern at 7.20pm on November 11, after a member of the public reported that a Vauxhall Zafira had gone off the road into a field.

Midgley was arrested after a positive breath test and a reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

He told officers he had lost control of the vehicle on a bend in heavy rain but did not believe he had damaged the sign and electricity box.

As well as a driving ban, he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges but was offered a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the ban by 14 weeks.