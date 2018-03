Poplar Farm in Sutton on Sea is getting ready to open for the 2018 season and the fun is set to begin from Good Friday, (March 30).

The farm’s own Lincoln Longwool sheep and lambs will be around to see and the Easter bunny will be here for their Easter Egg hunt.

Plus there will be a number of Easter themed art activities to take part in as well as a special Easter Afternoon tea.

For more information about what’s going on, please visit: www. Poplar-farm.org.uk.