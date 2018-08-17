Lincolnshire A-level pass rate above national average

Provisional A-level results from the majority of schools in the county show that students in Lincolnshire have continued to achieve well.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive County Councillor for Children’s Services said: “We are extremely proud of the achievements of our students. A-levels represent some of the toughest examinations and I’m delighted students and the schools supporting them have been rewarded with some outstanding results. I congratulate the students on their success and wish them well for the next stage in their education, training or employment.”

The provisional Lincolnshire pass rate for A-level entries is 97.8%, which is above the national average.

Three quarters of students achieved three or more A-levels, with one quarter of all entries successful at the highest A* to A grades and half of all grades at A* to B grades.

Eleven schools have increased their percentage of students achieving A* grades.

In 27 out of 31 schools, at least 90% of students achieved one or more A-level at A* to E.

Once again, the percentage of Lincolnshire A-level entries securing A*, A*-A, A*-B, A*-C and A*-E is ahead of the East Midlands average in every case.

Debbie Barnes, Director of Children’s Services, added: “Despite the changes to qualifications and new ways of assessing A-levels, our students have continued to achieve well, showing real determination and dedication to reach their goals. Congratulations to all of our students on their results and I wish them all the best for the future.“