Egg-celent fun this Easter at Lincolnshire venue

Families can have a cracking time this Easter with one of Lincolnshire’s popular family-run egg producers.

Lincolnshire based business, LJ Faiburn & Son, have been producing eggs since 1951, and the company has now become one of the largest independent egg producers and packers in the UK.

Youngsters can have a cracking time at Lincolnshire Showground this Easter.

The business, which delivers more than 17 million British Lion approved eggs each week, will be exhibiting at Lincolnshire Showground as part of Countryside Lincs on Sunday, April 8.

The family-friendly event next month will feature all things animal, food, farming and the countryside.

Sarah Louise Fairburn, brand and sales director at LJ Fairburn & Son, said: “This year it is all about educating children about the importance of eating well and we will be doing just that through teaching children about the goodness of eggs and examples of what you can make with them.

“Local Lincs award-winning celebrity chef Rachel Green will be doing live cooking demonstrations with our eggs including pancakes, egg curry, and corn beef and egg hash.

Your little ones can try their hand at crafting. EMN-180327-145142001

“It isn’t all about eating though - we will be giving children the chance to get creative with egg decorating and our agricultural manager will also be on hand to teach and educate children about the birds.”

National award-winning farmers Redhill Farm will also be exhibiting at the hands-on event, who will be showcasing its highest quality, ethically farmed, free-range pork.

Jane Tomlinson, managing director at Redhill Farm, said: “Countryside Lincs is the highlight of the year for us – it’s our favourite!

“Our pork pie making proves to be hugely popular year on year with the children.

“One of the best parts about the event is seeing the children’s reactions when they see their finished product and we really enjoy teaching children about the importance of high quality locally sourced produce.

“In the food zone, visitors will be able to buy our award-winning produce including Lincolnshire sausages and pork pies and outside on our catering stand we will also have a children’s friendly menu too.”

The one-day event will also be offering a range of activities including meeting farmyard animals big and small, trying a range of local foods and getting a taste of life on the farm with tractor rides and exhibitions.

Rosie Crust, education and development officer for the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “There is so much on offer at this year’s event with a packed timetable in the Countryside Ring and seven different zones for children to explore.

“In the make it zone, children will be able to discover all there is to know about beekeeping and can have a go at rolling candles with the Lincolnshire Beekeepers Association.”

Families will also be able to get up close and personal with animals from White Post Farm, Rand Farm Park, the Rare Breeds Survival Trust and explore the story of milk and dairy cows from R.V Winter & Sons.

Rosie added: “We have designed the event with education and child-friendly fun activities in mind that will teach children about the importance of agriculture, farming and where their food comes from.

“Educating the next generation in an enjoyable way is one of our main focuses and we hope to do exactly that at Countryside Lincs.”

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which is open from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, April 8, at the Lincolnshire Showground.

Advanced tickets are priced at £18 for a family of four, £7 for adults, £4 for children and under 5’s are free.

For more information click here