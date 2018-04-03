ELDC’s bid to attract tourists from Holland and Belgium

East Lindsey District Council and leading Dutch travel organisation, House of Britain, will partner on a campaign in an effort to attract more tourists from Holland and Belgium.

House of Britain specialises in arranging travel packages for Great Britain and Ireland, and - as part of the campaign - House of Britain has produced a range of itineraries and trips for the Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast.

The trips will be marketed to Dutch and Belgian holidaymakers through features on the House of Britain website, dedicated e-newsletters, and promotion via social media.

East Lindsey District Council is also working in collaboration with the Lincolnshire Coastal Destination Bid on the project.

The campaign came about after representatives from East Lindsey District Council attended the Vakantiebeurs event in Utrecht.

Vakantiebeurs is the biggest holiday fair in Holland which allows exhibitors to promote their destination directly to holiday makers and East Lindsey District Council have attended the past two events.

Growth and Promotions Service Manager at East Lindsey District Council, James Gilbert, said: “It has become very clear that there are some exciting opportunities for East Lincolnshire to be pro-actively targeting the Dutch market and we’re driving that effort.

“Working with the House of Britain, we’ll be taking a number of bookable products to market that aim to raise the profile of East Lincolnshire as an easily accessible visitor destination for people living in Holland and Belgium.”

Aad van Duivenbode, Managing Director House of Britain, said: “House of Britain is delighted to start promoting East Lincolnshire in Holland and Belgium. East Lincolnshire will be a new destination for both tourist markets and we are confident that, with all the new products and packages, we will be able to generate increased visitors numbers to East Lincolnshire, in particular to the Lincolnshire Wolds and the Coast area.”