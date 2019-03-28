ELDC secures over £140,000 of funding to tackle rough sleeping

East Lindsey District Council has been awarded £142,813 from the Government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative, which will be used to prevent and tackle rough sleeping across the district.

Delivered through its housing and homelessness service, and taking a collaborative approach with partners, the funding will help ELDC to increase its capacity to directly support rough sleepers or those who are at risk of rough sleeping and to increase the accommodation options.

The Council says it is committed to taking a ‘focussed and partnership approach’ to tackling rough sleeping, and will establish a Homelessness Prevention Task Group with partners to help the district council to ensure that there is a co-ordinated approach from all local organisations towards responding to rough sleeping.

Michelle Howard, Assistant Director (People), said: “This funding is invaluable to us and will help transform our approach to rough sleeping. The geography of East Lindsey and the seasonal nature of our coastal economy provide particular challenges around rough sleeping, but as an organisation we’re committed to working to resolve it.

“It really is fantastic that we have received this funding and we can take pride in the fact that we presented a competitive bid that has brought in a significant sum of money which we can use to make a positive difference to the District.”