Electrical fault in freezer caused bungalow blaze

An electrical fault in a freezer sparked a fire which caused damage to a bungalow in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of the fire in a bungalow in Ark Road, North Somercotes, shortly after 3am.

The fire caused severe damage to a fridge-freezer in the kitchen, and approximately one square metre of kitchen floor.

There was also light damage by smoke to the hallway and front room of the bungalow.

Fire fighters from Louth and North Somercotes extinguished the blaze using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue confirmed today (Tuesday) that the blaze was caused by an electrical issue in the freezer.