Search

Electrical items stolen from Bargain Buys in Louth

CCTV at Bargain Buys, Louth.
CCTV at Bargain Buys, Louth.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information to help them with an investigation into the theft of electrical equipment from the Bargain Buys store in Market Place, Louth.

A selection of electrical items, including a projector light and Bluetooth speakers worth £96, were taken from the store at around 12.40pm on Saturday (January 13).

Police wish to speak with a man in his late 40s, who is described as being 6ft, and described as wearing a grey jacket, dark jogging bottoms, a light grey scarf, and who was carrying a large Heron bag, as he may be able to help with their enquiries.

If you have any information, contact 101 and quote incident 187 of January 13.