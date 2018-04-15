Event in Louth will showcase groups and societies in the area

Volunteers from a Lincolnshire based charity are to hold an event in Louth next month to showcase the groups and societies active in the area.

Heritage Lincolnshire volunteers will hold the event, Do Something New, on Saturday, May 12.

It will take place at Louth Library from 10am to 3pm.

The collective event is a way of encouraging more people to get involved in volunteering in their local area.

Volunteer coordinator at Heritage Lincolnshire, Jackie Goodall, said: “Heritage Lincolnshire is a charity based in Lincolnshire for the people of Lincolnshire.

“We want everyone to be better connected making the most that there is on offer across the county.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to do something truly exciting.

“Us volunteers have done two other similar events that have been successful, and inspired by Grantham Museum’s ‘Do Something New’, we decided a bigger event would be even better.”

Entry to the public will be free.

• If you have a group that needs new members or volunteers, book your table, costing £15 each, to avoid disappointment.

Call 01529 461499 or click here to find out more.