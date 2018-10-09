Family to exhibit their artwork in Louth

An art exhibition is being kept in the family as a trio from Louth will be displaying a collection of their original paintings at Gallery 16 this month.

The work of artist Daniel O’Brien, along with his brother Adam O’Brien and sister Jenny Gilbert can be found inside the Crackpot based in Queens Street.

This is an unique opportunity to view a collection of original paintings from three siblings with subjects that include local scenes such as Salfleet, Gibraltar Point and the Humber.

Elaine, owner of Crackpot said: “Crackpot provides a space where artisans, artists and families wanting ‘to switch off the Iphone and do something less boring instead’ come together!

“When we heard that Daniel and his family were all artists - we wanted to support them and give them a space to exhibit their art.”

Daniel said: “There are plenty of local scenes that have inspired us - but also ballerinas, floral abstracts - and views of Venice.”

The show is on all this month, and there’s a ‘Meet the Artist’ event this Sunday, (October 14), at 6pm.

A full preview of the art on display can be viewed at: www.danielobrien.art.

More information about Crackpot is available on Facebook.