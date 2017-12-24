Festive fundraising at Kidgate Academy’s ‘Enterprise Day’

Kidgate Primary Academy pupils have shown off their entrepreneurial skills at a festive ‘enterprise day’.

The annual project sees children spend a few weeks working together to plan, design, create and promote their own products to sell to parents and relatives at their very own ‘market stalls’ around the school - with an emphasis on a festive theme this year.

Kidgate Primary Academy - 'Enterprise Day'

As usual, the profits from the enterprise day will be used to benefit the pupils, who have used the money to fund school trips or special guests in the past.

Head teacher, Mr Lidbury, told The Leader: “The pupils created posters and worked out pricing strategies and profit margins, then ordered the stock and made the products, and set out their stalls for the big day.

“Today (December 8) they all get to sell their products to their parents. Every class gets to keep their profit and make a collective decision on an experience - a little bit of a treat as a reward for all of their hard work.”

The enthusiastic pupils sold a wide range of goods on the day, such as Christmas-themed food, crafts, sweets, drinks, and decorations.

