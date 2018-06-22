Fire crews attend A16 Grainsby crash and Holton le Clay fire

A fire crew from Binbrook had a busy evening yesterday (Thursday) after it was called out to a collision on the A16 at Grainsby and a fire in Holton le Clay.

The crew was called out to Grainsby shortly after 9pm, and they attended the scene and made the vehicle safe.

A police spokesman confirmed that one vehicle collided with a lamppost on the A16 at Main Road, Grainsby, and three people suffered minor injuries.

If you witnessed the collision, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 449 of June 21.

Later, at 11pm, a Binbrook fire crew was called to Holton le Clay to attend a fire involving waste hay bales.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: “(The crew) used two hose reels and two drags to extinguish three waste hay bales that were on fire on Louth Road.”