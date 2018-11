The Waggon and Horses pub in South Reston hosted a fireworks night in collaboration with R&Y Autos in Louth - and turned out to be a big success.

This event was held on Sunday, November 4.

On the night organisers were raising funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

In total, £695 was raised.

Organisers would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came out and supported the events.

They were really pleased to have raised this amount of funds for a worthy local cause.