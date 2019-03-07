‘Five arrests’ after car damaged in Mablethorpe

Police officers are appealing for information after a disturbance in Victoria Road in Mablethorpe yesterday (Wednesday, March 6).

Police received a report that a’ number of people’ were causing damage to a car in the street at just after 9pm. No one was injured.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or any drivers passing at the time, particularly if you have captured any of the incident on their dash cam.

“Five suspects were later arrested and have been released under police bail.

“Please call 101 with incident number 386 of March 6 if you have any information that could assist this enquiry.”