Five-year restraining order after Louth assault

A Louth man has been handed a large fine and a five-year restraining order after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman.

Yahya Al-Awamleh, 42, of Aswell Street, committed the offence in Louth on September 4.

He had previously pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on December 7.

He was subsequently ordered to pay a £1,200 fine, plus £300 in court costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

A five-year restraining order was put in place prohibiting him from contacting the woman or attend her address.