Football legend to sign copies of new book in Louth

A former top-flight footballer and manager will be visiting Louth tomorrow (Friday) to meet fans and sign copies of his new book.

Frank Clark will appear at MSR Newsagents in Mercer Row, Louth, tomorrow from 12 noon until 1.30pm, where he will be signing copies of his new autobiography ‘Black & White and Red All Over’

Mr Clark played in over 400 matches for Newcastle United during the 1960s-70s and later went on to win the European Cup with Nottingham Forest in 1979.

He went on to serve as manager at Leyton Orient in the 1980s and at Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in the 1990s, before later going on to become chairman at Nottingham Forest between 2011-13.