Former Louth woman Jane is taking to the skies for charity wing walk

A woman who grew up in Louth will be taking to the skies this Saturday, but instead of sitting comfortably inside a plane - she’ll be standing out on the wing.

Jane Mcmanus, (44), who now lives on the Wirral is taking on a charity wing walk at Wickenby Airfield near Brigg on May 26.

The former Louth woman, who used to work at Bonkers Hair Salon in the town, is taking on the challenge, one which she says she is terrified about, to raise money for Macmillan Care.

She is also doing the wing walk in memory of her mum Mabel Salt - who lost her battle with leukaemia five years ago.

She told the Leader: “I’ve done a lot of daring activities in my 20s such as skydiving, static line parachuting, paragliding and zip wiring.

“I’ve always wanted to do a wing walk, but I think it scares me so much more now because I’m now in my 40s.

“I would say this will be one of my biggest challenges to date.”

Jane is hoping to raise at least £500.

*If you would like to give a donation towards Jane’s cause, please visit her JustGiving page via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jane-mcmanus1.