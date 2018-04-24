Four burglaries in Louth rural area

Lincolnshire Police are investigating four burglaries which took place at homes in South Somercotes, Conisholme and Howdales yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The incidents, which took place between midday and 6pm, involved windows being smashed at the rear of the properties and cash and jewellery stolen from inside.

PC Rich Precious said: “A witness has described a suspicious looking male being in the area of South Somercotes at approximately 1.45pm yesterday with a ladies purple mountain bike in good condition. This was being pushed by the male who was walking in the direction of North Somercotes.

“We request your heightened vigilance please and to report anything suspicious.

“We also request anyone who may have seen the male described above with the bike in South Somercotes to get in touch.”

Any information can be reported by calling 101, quoting incident number 351 of April 23. The officer dealing with the case is DC Nicola Paradowski (Louth CID).