Free live music ‘Outside at the King’s Head’ in Louth this weekend

Following the great success of last year’s free music fest outside at the King’s Head in Louth last year, this year’s bands are again set to impress.

This family-fun music event on Saturday June 23 kicks off at 1.30pm, and is looking to be one of the best line-ups in the Zero Degrees Festival’s history.

The Complete Stone Roses.

Headliners ‘Loudhailer Electric Company’ will be joined by ‘Oddmansbox’ and ‘Marita Matelia’.

A Zero Degrees Festival spokesman said: “Both bands and singer-songwriter Marita are all great live acts and guaranteed to make this a really memorable afternoon.

“Later in the evening, from 7pm, and in conjunction with the King’s Head, we are very excited to present The Complete Stone Roses gig.

“This renowned tribute band sell out whenever they appear, and are officially endorsed by Mani from the original Stone Roses.

“This show will take you back to see one of the UK’s best band’s at their peak. If you’re a Stone Roses fan, you’ve just got to be there!

“Joined by special guests and brilliant mod band, The Reactions, this promises to be an amazing night of live music.”

Tickets for The Complete Stone Roses are just £10 and available now from ticketlab.co.uk or via www.zerodegreeslouth.org.uk