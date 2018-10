The Alford Dementia Support Group got a boost in funds to the tune of £700 thanks to a rock ‘n’ roll night held recently.

Janet Taylor, vice-chair of Alford Corn Exchange Community Group, proudly presented the cheque to Anne and Johnny Duncan of the dementia group on October 3.

The money was half of the profits, shared equally, from the event held at the Alford Corn Exchange on September 8, when a fantastic night was had by all being entertained by rock ‘n’ roll band; ‘The Mersey Boys’.