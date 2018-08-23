GCSE Results: High achievers celebrate at Cordeaux and Louth Academy

Some of the highest achieving students at Cordeaux Academy and Louth Academy have been praised following the GCSE results today (Thursday).

Dylan Smith was Cordeaux Academy’s highest achiever, with nine GCSEs in total and two top Grade 9s in English Language and Science.

Sam Blair celebrates with brother Joe (14) and Mum Julie.

Dylan will now study A-Levels at college. He said: “It was a lot of change at the academy this year but definitely for the better, and for sure the extra resources and revision classes helped me to get these grades. I am over the moon, I cannot believe it.”

Dylan’s mum Karen Mortimer added: “I am really proud of him, he worked so incredibly hard for this.”

Fellow Cordeaux Academy student Isaac Matthews achieved a mixture of eight GCSEs or equivalents and is now heading to Riseholme College to study Uniform Services.

“I did okay”, he said modestly, with mum Stephanie a little more vocal: “I am really proud of him. He has done well.”

Isaac Matthews with proud mum Stephanie.

Cordeaux student Sam Blair was beaming with happiness when he achieved seven GCSEs, including two Grade 8s. He said: “I did not see that coming!”

Sam was heading to college to study Sport, but with his excellent grades he will now reconsider his options in Further Education.

He said: “I am re-evaluating my future now with these grades. I cannot believe that I got these and I am really proud.

“I think with Grade 8s in Science I will look to study something in that field.”

Evie Shaw (centre, left) and Millie Fisher (centre, right) with their mums Jackie Shaw and Becky Fisher.

Mum Julie said: “We are very proud of Sam. He will tell you himself that he didn’t work so hard at the beginning but he came good at the end.”

Meanwhile, at Louth Academy (formerly Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College), friends Millie Fisher and Evie Shaw celebrated 16 GCSEs between them,

Millie plans to study for her A-Levels next before embarking on a dance career.

She said: “I am really happy with my results”, and Mum Becky Fisher said: “All I asked was that she try her hardest and she certainly did that. I am so proud of her.”

Millie Dawson, Sonia Lo and Paige Kelly celebrated their 26 GCSEs.

Evie, who was accompanied by her mum Jackie Shaw, said: “The Academy has really improved this year and we have had a lot of support. It has been much more organised and I think that has helped me to get these results.”

Jackie added: “Definitely the extra tuition and revision classes have helped Evie to achieve such good results.”

Three of their fellow Louth Academy students, Sonia Lo, Millie Dawson and Paige Kelly, were celebrating as they opened their results today.

Between them they achieved 26 GCSEs, all with grades 9-4.

Sonia and Paige will now study A-Levels at Tollbar MAT Sixth Form College, and Millie will study A-Levels at Franklin College.

Paige, who eventually wants to study journalism, said: “I got nine GCSEs and I am very happy.

“The Academy is much better than it was before and that really helped me.”

• Visit the Louth Leader homepage for more GCSE results from our area.