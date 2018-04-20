Get ready to take on the Market Rasen 5k next month

Get out your running shoes and get ready for the Rasen 5k, which takes place on Sunday, May 20.

Building on the success of last November’s Rasen 10k, which started from the racecourse, the Lovelle Estate Agency Market Rasen 5k will set off from the heart of the town.

The race starts and finishes in Church Street, with an event village in the Market Place.

Race director for the organisers, The Real Events Company, Keith Taylor said: “This is a run that all adults and children (11 years old upwards) can enter.

“It can be used as a fun run, training run, or a run to see how your times are progressing after a hard winter’s training.

“Which ever one you fall into, we are sure you will enjoy the day.”

The event will start at 10am and the route will take runners out on the Walesby Road, towards Walesby Woodlands, before returning on the same road.

There will be a dedicated team of volunteers, marshals, first aid provision, traffic management and security on the day to help participants and spectators.

“Some road closures will be in operation, but these will be kept to a minimum,” said Mr Taylor.

The event will also be looking to raise money for the town mayor’s charities - Flight for Life and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

For full event details and to register visit www.therealeventscompany.co.uk