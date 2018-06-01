Go along to celebration picnic at Spout Yard Park

Spout Yard Park is hosting a picnic to thank their current volunteers, welcome new ones, and offer plenty of ways to be part of the community-run beauty spot in Louth.

The park - which features a public garden, picnic place and play area in the centre of town - is run by volunteers and funded through the money they raise.

But, with annual running costs in the thousands, the park cannot open without support and commitment from the people of Louth.

On Saturday June 2, from 12.30pm to 4pm, volunteers will be preparing a picnic lunch and inviting people who have helped the park in recent years.

The volunteers hope members of the public will come down and say thanks to the volunteers, find out more about the park, purchase from the kiosk - and perhaps even become a volunteer themselves.

The chairperson role is currently vacant, and there are many other volunteering opportunities available too.

Volunteer trustee, Gemma Jackson, said: “Our team is small compared to the number of people who use the park and we would really appreciate more help.”

• Visit www.spoutyardpark.org.uk for details, and go along on Saturday to find out more.