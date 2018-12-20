Good inspection report for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has been graded as ‘Good’ by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) for how effective it is at keeping people safe from fire and other risks, and ‘Good’ for how efficiently it delivers the service.

The result of the inspection, which took place during the summer, has been published along with those of thirteen other fire and rescue services today (Thursday December 20).

Councillor Nick Worth, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue said: “I’m very pleased that the service has been rated as ‘good’ for both how effective it is and how efficiently it is run. This is a credit to the work of our firefighters, support staff and managers as these areas are key to keeping our communities safe.

“The report recognises that the Service displays a positive, friendly culture that is focused on people and highlights the broad range of good work being carried out across the service.”

While the service was assessed as requiring improvement in elements of the ‘people’ section, this related largely to issues with the effectiveness of its systems for recording training. The service is already in the process of implementing a new system to address this issue.

Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “Overall this is a strong report which reflects the commitment and dedication of our staff and the good level of service delivered to our communities.

“We acknowledge there are some areas on which we need to focus and we are already putting plans in place to address these.”