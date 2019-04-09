Good Ofsted report for Marshchapel school

Marshchapel Infant School, part of the two-school Fenland Federation, has been recognised by Ofsted inspectors as a ‘Good’ school following an inspection earlier this month.

The school’s Executive Head teacher Amanda Turner told the Leader: “I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised the incredible team of staff and governors working with me at Marshchapel.

“It is an absolute pleasure to lead such a driven group of professionals who want the very best for every child in our school community.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved together in six months.”

She added: “As well as praise for the leadership and teaching in school, it was truly wonderful to see the recognition that was given to pupils throughout the report. “I would like to thank all my staff, our children and our very supportive parents for making this possible”.

Mrs Turner’s delight was shared by the Chair of Governors, Marilyn Bell, who commented: “Achieving a ‘Good’ Ofsted report for Marshchapel Infant School in March 2019 validates the commitment and dedication of staff led by their inspiring leader, Mrs Turner.

“The governors of Marshchapel Infant and Grainthorpe Junior Schools are thrilled and proud to have been part of this continuing journey.

“This is far from the end of the journey for the team, who will continue to work hard to maintain and further improve standards, striving to ensure that children receive the very best education.”