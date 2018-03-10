Grimoldby woman sentenced for drink-driving in Louth

A Grimoldby woman has been fined and disqualified from driving after pleading guilty to drink-driving in Louth last summer.

Samantha Louise Withey, 32, of Bulldog Crescent, pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on February 22.

Withey drove a car in Lacey Gardens, Louth, on August 26 while she had 116 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in her system. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Withey was handed a 12 month driving ban, which can be reduced by 13 weeks if she chooses to complete a course.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 in court costs, and a £30 victim surcharge.

Her guilty plea was taken into account by the court when sentencing.