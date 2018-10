A range of half-term Halloween events are taking place this week at the Meridian Lesiure Centre in Louth.

Full activity days are being held at the lesiure centre today, (Wednesday, October 24), and Thursday, (October 25), from 8am onwards.

Then on Friday, (October 26), there is a fancy dress Halloween Disco at theMeridian, from 4.30-5.30pm, at a cost of £5 per child.

For further details about the type of events happening this week, call the centre on: 01507 607650, or visit: www.magnavitae.org.